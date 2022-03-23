St. Jude Dream Home
Tornadoes cause major damage in Arabi, Lower 9th Ward, and other areas

A resident looks out over tornado damage to vehicles March 22, 2022, in Arabi, La.
A resident looks out over tornado damage to vehicles March 22, 2022, in Arabi, La.(Source: WVUE)
By Jesse Brooks and FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tornadoes touched down Tuesday night (March 22) causing major damage in Arabi, the Lower 9th Ward, Lacombe, Mandeville, and other areas.

One person was killed in Arabi and multiple people were injured.

Widespread damage was reported in St. Bernard Parish.

A rare, multi-vortex tornado ripped through Arabi and the Lower 9th Ward.

Multi-vortex tornado crossing through the Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans East (Credit: WVUE viewer Brad Cheramie)

Arabi resident Richie Majors said he hunkered down with his family and in an instant, everything changed.

“I went to the bathroom maybe ten seconds tops,” Majors said. “It wasn’t very long. We come outside and it looks like Ukraine.”

In New Orleans East and St. Bernard Parish, homes were leveled, cars destroyed, and power lines downed.

Drone video the following morning captured the extent of devastation in Arabi.

Despite reports of tornado sightings on the North Shore, early returns appear that damage was minimal there and isolated to densely wooded areas.

TORNADO AFTERMATH
VIDEO: Rare, multi-vortex tornado strikes New Orleans, killing 1
A multi-vortex tornado ripped through the Lower 9th Ward on Tuesday, March 22.
'It was louder than a freight train': Arabi mom describes tornado experience
'It was louder than a freight train': Arabi mom describes tornado experience
Analyzing video evidence of Tuesday's Arabi tornado with meteorologist Zack Fradella
Analyzing video evidence of Tuesday's Arabi tornado with meteorologist Zack Fradella
'The sound was amazing': Tornado experience on Benjamin Street in Arabi
'The sound was amazing': Tornado experience on Benjamin Street in Arabi
St. Bernard Parish tornado update with Sheriff Jimmy Pohlmann and President Guy McInnis
St. Bernard Parish tornado update with Sheriff Jimmy Pohlmann and President Guy McInnis
Caption

Gov. Reeves adding in another version of a tax cut proposal for lawmakers’ consideration
