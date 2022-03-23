Tornadoes cause major damage in Arabi, Lower 9th Ward, and other areas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tornadoes touched down Tuesday night (March 22) causing major damage in Arabi, the Lower 9th Ward, Lacombe, Mandeville, and other areas.

One person was killed in Arabi and multiple people were injured.

Widespread damage was reported in St. Bernard Parish.

A rare, multi-vortex tornado ripped through Arabi and the Lower 9th Ward.

Multi-vortex tornado crossing through the Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans East (Credit: WVUE viewer Brad Cheramie)

Arabi resident Richie Majors said he hunkered down with his family and in an instant, everything changed.

“I went to the bathroom maybe ten seconds tops,” Majors said. “It wasn’t very long. We come outside and it looks like Ukraine.”

In New Orleans East and St. Bernard Parish, homes were leveled, cars destroyed, and power lines downed.

Drone video the following morning captured the extent of devastation in Arabi.

Despite reports of tornado sightings on the North Shore, early returns appear that damage was minimal there and isolated to densely wooded areas.

