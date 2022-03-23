Report: OL Terron Armstead leaving Saints; signing with Miami

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - He’s taking his talents to South Beach.

Offensive lineman Terron Armstead is leaving the Saints in free agency for the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Former Saints’ OT Terron Armstead reached agreement on a five-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2022

Armstead will receive a long-term with Miami, a five-year deal worth up $87.5 million, including $43.37 million guaranteed, a source tells ESPN.

Armstead, 30, was a three-time Pro Bowler with the Saints. He played with the Saints for 8 seasons.

