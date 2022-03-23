St. Jude Dream Home
Report: OL Terron Armstead leaving Saints; signing with Miami

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) dances while doing calisthenics during...
New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) dances while doing calisthenics during the first day of training camp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, Thursday, July 29, 2021. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)(PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - He’s taking his talents to South Beach.

Offensive lineman Terron Armstead is leaving the Saints in free agency for the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Armstead will receive a long-term with Miami, a five-year deal worth up $87.5 million, including $43.37 million guaranteed, a source tells ESPN.

Armstead, 30, was a three-time Pro Bowler with the Saints. He played with the Saints for 8 seasons.

