Nick Krass commits to Oregon State

By Michael Dugan
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One of the Coast’s top stars on the hardwood is Division-I bound. St. Patrick’s Nick Krass tweeted out his commitment to Oregon State Tuesday evening.

Krass was an enormous part of St. Patrick’s success over the last three seasons, averaging over 22 points, six rebounds and three steals just this past season. He led this year’s Irish squad in scoring en route to their first-ever appearance in the state semifinals in Jackson.

