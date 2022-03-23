Nick Krass commits to Oregon State

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One of the Coast’s top stars on the hardwood is Division-I bound. St. Patrick’s Nick Krass tweeted out his commitment to Oregon State Tuesday evening.

Thank you to Coach Tinkle and his awesome coaching staff for believing in me. With that being said, I’m excited to announce my commitment! Let’s go to work! Go BEAVS @BeaverMBB @336edits pic.twitter.com/IworJW4a2i — Nick Krass (@nick_krass21) March 22, 2022

Krass was an enormous part of St. Patrick’s success over the last three seasons, averaging over 22 points, six rebounds and three steals just this past season. He led this year’s Irish squad in scoring en route to their first-ever appearance in the state semifinals in Jackson.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.