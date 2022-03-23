Jackson County Election Commission seeking poll managers

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - “I reached out to WLOX to see if we can maybe attract some new people to help us with poll manager duties,” said Jackson County Election Commission Chairman Danny Glaskox.

The Jackson County Election Commission has a problem.

“Party elections require more poll managers so we’re asking for additional help because we just don’t have enough people. The COVID situation has really hurt us in many ways, especially with poll manager duties,” Glaskox said. “A lot of the older people, and when I say older people, I’m talking about people who have worked for us for years, many of them have retired. They don’t want to take the chance of getting COVID, so they’re kind of shying away from us.”

That’s why Glaskox is pleading for help. He said one incentive to attract workers is money. Poll workers can earn up to $125 the day of an election, plus around $50 more to train.

“We pay our poll managers the maximum amount we can, not only to work the elections but to also train them,” Glaskox said. “The statute allows us to train people and pay them no less than minimum wage but no more than $12 an hour. We do the maximum because we want to attract people to work the polls.”

Training starts on April 11. The state requires all workers to train for at least four hours.

Glaskox said he wants to make sure each worker is qualified and understands the time commitment.

“They work from 6:00 in the morning, which is again by state statute,” he said. “They have to be there at 6 a.m. to be ready to open the polls by 7 a.m. They can’t start closing the polls down until 7 p.m, and then they are required to stay additional time to finish up the election results at the precinct and get all of the cards ready to be sent back to us. So they are there typically at least 14 hours. That’s a long day.”

Out of the five districts in Jackson County, only one is currently fully staffed, according to Glaskox. You can call 228-769-3362 if you would like to work.

