STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Chris Jans will be introduced on Wednesday morning, the school announced.

The press conference will begin at 11 am and can be seen on SEC Network and streamed online with the ESPN app. For more information, click here.

