Traveling Vietnam War memorial arrives to Coastal Mississippi

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A traveling Vietnam Memorial called the Wall that Heals made its way across the Mississippi coast Tuesday and arrived in Bay St. Louis where it will go on display Thursday in honor of the more than three million Americans who served in the Vietnam War and 58,281 lives that were lost.

The motorcade made its way from Pascagoula to the Bay St. Louis Sports Complex around 1 p.m.

“This is my first time seeing this wall,” volunteer Wilbert Dorsey Jr. told WLOX.

Dorsey is an Army veteran who served for seven years.

He also dedicated his Tuesday to volunteering with the Vietnam Memorial Touring Wall.

The 53-foot trailer transports the story of the Vietnam War across the country, with educational exhibits displayed on its side and carrying a 6-foot-tall, 300-foot-long wall of casualties ready to erect.

“I think it’s very important that this wall is coming, and a lot of people don’t know nothing about this wall and they should read up on it and see what it’s all about,” Dorsey said.

Eugene Harrison Huff, a resident at the Dunbar Village nursing home across the street and a Korean War veteran, had a front-row seat as the caravan moved in.

“I think it’s fantastic that the world understands what America’s all about, what America has done in this world,” he said. “In World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, we came to task and took care of things.”

Gail Wilson, the State Commander for the Veterans of Foreign Wars, was present for the arrival with his wife Dianne.

Wilson covers all 78 FVW posts in Mississippi. He is also a Vietnam combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient who served for more than three decades.

“We had a lot of casualties, as you might- 58,200 plus, and it was not a good war, but it was a necessary one,” Wilson said. “We’ve got to keep on working on patriotism in our country.”

Cindy Schoonmaker, the Auxiliary President of VFW Post 3253 in Bay St. Louis, helped organize the event.

Her brother served in Vietnam but died soon after returning, she says, from cancer caused by the war.

“It’s very touching. It’s such an honor,” she said. “I can not tell you how proud I am to be here and to have been chosen to help with the wall.”

Free to all and open 24 hours, the Wall that Heals will welcome visitors Thursday at 3 p.m. with an opening ceremony.

It will remain open until Sunday at 2 p.m.

More than 3 million men and women served in the military during the Vietnam era. Approximately 58,281 made the ultimate sacrifice during that war.

