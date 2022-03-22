St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Traveling Vietnam War memorial arrives to Coastal Mississippi

Cindy Schoonmaker, the Auxiliary President of VFW Post 3253 in Bay St. Louis, helped organize the event.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A traveling Vietnam Memorial called the Wall that Heals made its way across the Mississippi coast Tuesday and arrived in Bay St. Louis where it will go on display Thursday in honor of the more than three million Americans who served in the Vietnam War and 58,281 lives that were lost.

The motorcade made its way from Pascagoula to the Bay St. Louis Sports Complex around 1 p.m.

“This is my first time seeing this wall,” volunteer Wilbert Dorsey Jr. told WLOX.

Dorsey is an Army veteran who served for seven years.

He also dedicated his Tuesday to volunteering with the Vietnam Memorial Touring Wall.

The 53-foot trailer transports the story of the Vietnam War across the country, with educational exhibits displayed on its side and carrying a 6-foot-tall, 300-foot-long wall of casualties ready to erect.

“I think it’s very important that this wall is coming, and a lot of people don’t know nothing about this wall and they should read up on it and see what it’s all about,” Dorsey said.

Eugene Harrison Huff, a resident at the Dunbar Village nursing home across the street and a Korean War veteran, had a front-row seat as the caravan moved in.

“I think it’s fantastic that the world understands what America’s all about, what America has done in this world,” he said. “In World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, we came to task and took care of things.”

Gail Wilson, the State Commander for the Veterans of Foreign Wars, was present for the arrival with his wife Dianne.

Wilson covers all 78 FVW posts in Mississippi. He is also a Vietnam combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient who served for more than three decades.

“We had a lot of casualties, as you might- 58,200 plus, and it was not a good war, but it was a necessary one,” Wilson said. “We’ve got to keep on working on patriotism in our country.”

Cindy Schoonmaker, the Auxiliary President of VFW Post 3253 in Bay St. Louis, helped organize the event.

Her brother served in Vietnam but died soon after returning, she says, from cancer caused by the war.

“It’s very touching. It’s such an honor,” she said. “I can not tell you how proud I am to be here and to have been chosen to help with the wall.”

Free to all and open 24 hours, the Wall that Heals will welcome visitors Thursday at 3 p.m. with an opening ceremony.

It will remain open until Sunday at 2 p.m.

More than 3 million men and women served in the military during the Vietnam era. Approximately 58,281 made the ultimate sacrifice during that war.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to an affidavit filed Tuesday in the Southern District Court of Mississippi, Manuel...
Man accused of setting fire, trying to destroy multiple Coast cell tower sites, says ATF
A resident looks out over tornado damage to vehicles March 22, 2022, in Arabi, La.
Tornadoes cause major damage in Arabi, Lower 9th Ward, and other areas
Eaves is remembered for many laws he helped pass as a member of the Mississippi House of...
Prominent Mississippi attorney and former gubernatorial candidate dies
Alan Moran, , 34, is charged with one count of simple assault and one count of contributing to...
Alan Moran resigns as Diamondhead councilman effective immediately
Jose Delgado (left), Luis Sanchez-Colon (center) and John Villafana-Mendez are held on charges...
Police: 3 arrested, 9 guns recovered after disturbance near Pascagoula school and church

Latest News

The Humane Society of South Mississippi has taken in 128 animals in recent weeks just from...
‘We’re just overwhelmed’: Coast animal shelter inundated with animals in need of a home
Beautiful today
Carrie's GMM First Alert Forecast
Volunteers gathered to build traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall honoring thousands of veterans
Volunteers gather to build traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall honoring thousands
2 tornadoes confirmed in Mississippi after Tuesday storms
4 tornadoes confirmed in Mississippi after Tuesday storms
Bobby J. Crochet (top left), Nicole Cousin (top right), Mindi Saucier (bottom left), Ronnie...
Five arrested on drug charges in separate Hancock County incidents