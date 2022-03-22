Storms moving out of South Mississippi tonight

Heavy rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms moved through South Mississippi tonight, and are clearing the area. Our severe weather threat will move out as the line of storms moves out of the area.

Most of the rain will exit by 2 AM. It’s going to turn cooler and stay a bit breezy behind the front. Wednesday morning lows will be in the low to mid 50s. Wednesday afternoon will be sunny and mild with highs in the 60s and some areas nearing 70.

Thursday holds a very slight chance for showers in the afternoon and evening hours as another front quickly passes through the area.

Friday will be a fantastic spring day starting out in the 50s and highs climbing into the low 70s. This weekend looks like a winner with sunny skies and temps in the 70s . Enjoy!

