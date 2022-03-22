Severe storms likely in the Southeast on Tuesday

South Mississippi (WLOX) - Spring has begun, and that means we’re getting into severe weather season in the Southeast. On Tuesday, there is a significant risk for severe storms across parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. While the highest risk for severe weather is in Central Mississippi and Louisiana, there could be some strong to severe storms along the Mississippi Coast. Damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and large hail will all be possible. Most of South Mississippi is under a Level 3 and Level 4 risk for severe weather. This means we could see numerous strong to severe storms. A Tornado Watch has been issued for all of South Mississippi.

4:30 PM: The Tornado Watch has been extended for all of South MS & into AL



We've been watching some storms pop-up ahead of the main line of storms. The main line will be passing through this evening. There's still the chance for a few tornadoes and gusty winds. @wlox #mswx pic.twitter.com/aVhDVjS1F8 — Meteorologist Taylor Graham (@TaylorGrahamWX) March 22, 2022

A low pressure system will be strengthening on Tuesday, and it will bring a cold front along with it. Warm and humid air will move in ahead of this front. This will provide storms with plenty of instability. It’s also going to be windy ahead of this system. Gusts up to 40 MPH are possible from the south and southeast. A Wind Advisory is in effect through Tuesday afternoon. This strong wind could also cause some minor coastal flooding, and a Coastal Flood Advisory will also be in effect on Tuesday.

A line of showers and storms will likely develop ahead of the cold front on Tuesday morning in Louisiana. It will then march eastward over South Mississippi sometime in the late afternoon and evening. Most of the rain will exit by early Wednesday morning.

All modes of severe weather will be possible on Tuesday. We’ll have to watch out for gusts over 60 MPH, a few tornadoes, and large hail. Heavy rain is also possible, and many of us will pick up 1-3″ of rain by the end of Tuesday. We’ll have the latest updates on our severe weather risk online and on-air, so keep checking back for updates.

