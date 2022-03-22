Police: 3 arrested, 9 guns recovered after disturbance near Pascagoula school and church

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Three people have been arrested on charges after a disturbance in Pascagoula on Monday that sent a school and church on lockdown.

27-year-old Jose Delgado is held on a charge of felony possession of a controlled substance enhanced with a firearm. Police said a large amount of cocaine was recovered from his vehicle as well as other narcotics believed to be ecstasy.

Luis Sanchez-Colon, 30, is held on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm, and 23-year-old John Villafana-Mendez is held on a federal indictment that is drug-related, according to police.

Just before noon on Monday, dispatch received a call of a disturbance in the area near Leap of Faith Private School on Martin Street. That’s the former Bethel Assembly Church building.

Officers patrolling the area heard shots fired, according to Pascagoula police.

Around 1 p.m., the church/school building was surrounded by officers carrying rifles searching for a man with a gun.

The Leap of Faith Private School and the El Taller del Maestro Church were put on lockdown while officers secured the building and safely evacuated teachers and students.

Authorities said nine firearms were recovered from the scene.

All three suspects are being held at the Jackson County jail with more charges pending at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.

