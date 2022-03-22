St. Jude Dream Home
Police: 3 arrested, 9 guns recovered after disturbance near Pascagoula school and church

Jose Delgado (left), Luis Sanchez-Colon (center) and John Villafana-Mendez are held on charges...
Jose Delgado (left), Luis Sanchez-Colon (center) and John Villafana-Mendez are held on charges at the Jackson County jail after a disturbance in Pascagoula sent a school and church on lockdown Monday.(Jackson County jail)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Three people have been arrested on charges after a disturbance in Pascagoula on Monday that sent a school and church on lockdown.

27-year-old Jose Delgado is held on a charge of felony possession of a controlled substance enhanced with a firearm. Police said a large amount of cocaine was recovered from his vehicle as well as other narcotics believed to be ecstasy.

Luis Sanchez-Colon, 30, is held on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm, and 23-year-old John Villafana-Mendez is held on a federal indictment that is drug-related, according to police.

Just before noon on Monday, dispatch received a call of a disturbance in the area near Leap of Faith Private School on Martin Street. That’s the former Bethel Assembly Church building.

Officers patrolling the area heard shots fired, according to Pascagoula police.

Around 1 p.m., the church/school building was surrounded by officers carrying rifles searching for a man with a gun.

The Leap of Faith Private School and the El Taller del Maestro Church were put on lockdown while officers secured the building and safely evacuated teachers and students.

Authorities said nine firearms were recovered from the scene.

All three suspects are being held at the Jackson County jail with more charges pending at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.

