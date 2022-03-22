St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Human remains discovered under home while fixing plumbing

They stumbled upon human remains underneath the home while fixing the plumbing. (Source: KDKA)
By Chris Hoffman
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – A homeowner in Pennsylvania and her boyfriend made a disturbing discovery on her property that explained the many times she could smell a foul odor around her home.

Tracey Douds has lived in her mobile home for about five years.

“I’ve felt weird since I’ve been here, and I didn’t know why or is it just me,” Douds said.

Her boyfriend stumbled upon human remains underneath the home while fixing the plumbing.

At first, she thought he was trying to be funny but then confirmed there were human bones when they went to double-check.

The pair called 911 and police came to investigate.

Douds said she could sometimes smell something but thought it was just a dead animal and didn’t want to mess around with it.

State police said it is unclear how the person died.

Copyright 2022 KDKA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to an affidavit filed Tuesday in the Southern District Court of Mississippi, Manuel...
Man accused of setting fire, trying to destroy multiple Coast cell tower sites, says ATF
A resident looks out over tornado damage to vehicles March 22, 2022, in Arabi, La.
Tornadoes cause major damage in Arabi, Lower 9th Ward, and other areas
Eaves is remembered for many laws he helped pass as a member of the Mississippi House of...
Prominent Mississippi attorney and former gubernatorial candidate dies
Alan Moran, , 34, is charged with one count of simple assault and one count of contributing to...
Alan Moran resigns as Diamondhead councilman effective immediately
Jose Delgado (left), Luis Sanchez-Colon (center) and John Villafana-Mendez are held on charges...
Police: 3 arrested, 9 guns recovered after disturbance near Pascagoula school and church

Latest News

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center front left, U.S. President Joe Biden, center...
LIVE: Zelenskyy pleads for aid as Biden, allies begin summits
So far, Rapid City is able to handle the higher gas prices. Some U.S. states are considering...
Some US states seek to ease inflation burden with direct payments
The U.N. says more than 3.3 million people have fled Ukraine as refugees.
US to welcome up to 100,000 from Ukraine
Ukrainian cellist Denys Karachevtsev played among the debris and rubble in the city of Kharkiv....
Ukraine president to press Biden, NATO for more support
A pair of migrant families from Brazil seeking asylum, walk through a gap in the border wall to...
New rules aim to decide US asylum cases in months, not years