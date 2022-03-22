St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Farm equipment rolls through National Mall for National Agriculture Day

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Tuesday, March 22 is National Agriculture Day, a day to recognize America’s farming families and the goods they share across the country.

To celebrate, the Association for Equipment Manufacturers brought rural living to our nation’s capital. With a sprawling event on the National Mall titled “Growing a Climate for Tomorrow”, producers, agriculture corporations, and others showcased equipment and interactive displays.

“We think it’s really important for us to bring the message of modern agriculture to the audience that really needs to hear it,” said Curt Blades with the Association for Equipment Manufacturers. “And that’s the regulators, policymakers, elected officials, staff and, frankly, the general public.”

There weren’t any crops around, but there were plenty of opportunities to learn about American agriculture.

The National Hemp Association showcased a car and house, floorboards, concrete, and all, made out of hemp.

Geoff Whaling, chairman of the National Hemp Association showcases his BMW, made partially with...
Geoff Whaling, chairman of the National Hemp Association showcases his BMW, made partially with hemp, on the National Mall.(GRAY DC)

Representatives from Illinois-based Clarifying Engine Technologies talked about their plans to fire up an entire fleet of ethanol-fueled semi-trucks. The company John Deere brought out an AI sprayer that uses facial recognition to spray for weeds. The Georgia agricultural machinery manufacturer AGCO showed off a planting robot prototype Xavier, who is a part of a swarm of programable seeders.

The Project Xaver Planting Robot prototype is intended to become part of a swarm of programable...
The Project Xaver Planting Robot prototype is intended to become part of a swarm of programable seeders.(GRAY DC)

The AG day event was centered around recruitment and education, as the industry continues to feel the prick of the pandemic with worker shortages and supply chain issues.

USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack optimistically addressed the issues during prepared remarks at the event.

“The reality is that the United States and its economy is growing at a faster rate than any other developed country in the world, including China,” said Vilsack.

He also promoted the administration’s push for a sustainable farming future and commended these innovators on their quests to use technology to help farmers do more with less.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to an affidavit filed Tuesday in the Southern District Court of Mississippi, Manuel...
Man accused of setting fire, trying to destroy multiple Coast cell tower sites, says ATF
A resident looks out over tornado damage to vehicles March 22, 2022, in Arabi, La.
Tornadoes cause major damage in Arabi, Lower 9th Ward, and other areas
Eaves is remembered for many laws he helped pass as a member of the Mississippi House of...
Prominent Mississippi attorney and former gubernatorial candidate dies
Alan Moran, , 34, is charged with one count of simple assault and one count of contributing to...
Alan Moran resigns as Diamondhead councilman effective immediately
Jose Delgado (left), Luis Sanchez-Colon (center) and John Villafana-Mendez are held on charges...
Police: 3 arrested, 9 guns recovered after disturbance near Pascagoula school and church

Latest News

The Humane Society of South Mississippi has taken in 128 animals in recent weeks just from...
‘We’re just overwhelmed’: Coast animal shelter inundated with animals in need of a home
Beautiful today
Carrie's GMM First Alert Forecast
Volunteers gathered to build traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall honoring thousands of veterans
Volunteers gather to build traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall honoring thousands
2 tornadoes confirmed in Mississippi after Tuesday storms
4 tornadoes confirmed in Mississippi after Tuesday storms
Bobby J. Crochet (top left), Nicole Cousin (top right), Mindi Saucier (bottom left), Ronnie...
Five arrested on drug charges in separate Hancock County incidents