Alert Day Tuesday’s Forecast

Tuesday weather update
By Wesley Williams
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT
Severe weather is likely at some point today and tonight in or near South Mississippi. All threats are possible: damaging gusts, tornadoes, flooding, and hail. A wind advisory is in effect through tonight: regardless of any thunderstorms it will be a windy day with strong southerly winds of 25 to 30 mph and gusts to 45 mph possible. Secure loose objects in your backyard and use caution if you are driving a high profile vehicle like a trailer. Also, a Flood Watch is in effect for parts of South MS through tonight and rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts could cause some flash flooding issues. Also, a Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect and above-normal tides during high tide this afternoon may cause minor coastal flooding along the immediate shoreline.

