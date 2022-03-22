Alert Day Tuesday’s Forecast

Severe weather is likely at some point today and tonight in or near South Mississippi. All threats are possible: damaging gusts, tornadoes, flooding, and hail. A wind advisory is in effect through tonight: regardless of any thunderstorms it will be a windy day with strong southerly winds of 25 to 30 mph and gusts to 45 mph possible. Secure loose objects in your backyard and use caution if you are driving a high profile vehicle like a trailer. Also, a Flood Watch is in effect for parts of South MS through tonight and rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts could cause some flash flooding issues. Also, a Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect and above-normal tides during high tide this afternoon may cause minor coastal flooding along the immediate shoreline.

