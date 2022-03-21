Warm and windy today. Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday.

St. Jude Dream Home
Warm and windy today. Severe storms possible on Tuesday.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Our Monday afternoon will be pretty nice with highs in the mid 70s. However, it is going to be windy, and there could be some gusts around 30 MPH from the east and southeast. A little more cloud cover is possible later today. The humidity will rise tonight, and we’ll only cool down into the mid 60s. It will stay windy tonight, too.

Tuesday is going to be warm, humid, and windy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A strong low pressure system will bring a significant risk of severe weather to the Southeast on Tuesday. The greatest risk for severe weather will remain to our northwest, but we could see some strong to severe storms in South Mississippi. The best chance for seeing any of these severe storms will be in the afternoon and evening. Gusty winds, a few tornadoes, and large hail will be possible. Many of us will pick up about 1-3″ of rain through Wednesday morning.

Cooler and drier air will move in by Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, and we’ll see more sunshine in the afternoon. Thursday and Friday will be gorgeous! Highs will be in the low 70s with plenty of sunshine.

