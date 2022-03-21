St. Jude Dream Home
Starting March 22nd: Free classes for grandparents raising grandchildren

This free program includes 9-weeks of sessions for grandparents raising grandchildren. Call Jeannie Herrin at 228-241-1837 to reserve your spot.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two coast community organizations are showing support for grandparents raising grandchildren, and it’s all free.

Jeannie Herrin and RoShanda Culberson joined us on Good Morning Mississippi Monday with details on a 9-week program called “Grandparents Raising Grandchildren.” It’s organized by Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District and the Harrison County Advocacy Center.

Organizers promise fun and engaging learning experiences. And in the end, your Caregiver Support Coordinator will help develop an individualized support plan based on the needs of your family for continual support.

The program dates are:

  • March 22, 30
  • April 6, 20, 27
  • May 4, 11, 18
  • June 8

To reserve your spot, call Jeannie Herrin at 228-241-1837 or RoShanda Culberson at 228-868-2311.

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren..........interactive education series presented by Harrison County Advocacy Center...

Posted by Harrison County Advocacy Center on Monday, January 31, 2022

