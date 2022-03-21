Smoke rolling across western Jackson County as crews battle wildfires

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are asking travelers to avoid Old Biloxi Road in Jackson County while crews battle a wildfire Monday afternoon.

According to U.S. Forest Service, firefighters are battling an estimated 800-acre fire between Old Biloxi and Joe Batt Road. The fire is located north of Interstate 10, east of Highway 15 and west of Highway 57.

Old Biloxi Road is actually closed to traffic Monday afternoon between Joe Batt Road and CC Road, but officials are still warning those traveling in the area to be aware of smoke, poor visibility, and emergency personnel working to put out the fire.

Officials have also evacuated homes in the area.

Forest Service officials believe it is a human-caused wildfire and are investigating the incident.

This is a developing report, and we will update this story as more information is made available.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.