Severe storms likely in the Southeast on Tuesday

South Mississippi (WLOX) - Spring has begun, and that means we’re getting into severe weather season in the Southeast. On Tuesday, there is a significant risk for severe storms across parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. While the highest risk for severe weather is in Central Mississippi and Louisiana, there could be some strong to severe storms along the Mississippi Coast. Damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and large hail will all be possible. Most of South Mississippi is under a Level 3 risk for severe weather. This means we could see numerous strong to severe storms on Tuesday.

SPC Day 3 Outlook Valid for Tuesday 3/22/22 (WLOX)

A low pressure system will be strengthening on Tuesday, and it will bring a cold front along with it. Warm and humid air will move in ahead of this front. This will provide storms with plenty of instability. A line of showers and storms will likely develop ahead of the cold front on Tuesday morning in Louisiana. It will then march eastward over South Mississippi sometime in the late afternoon and evening. The exact timing of these showers and storms will become clearer on Monday. Most of the rain will exit by early Wednesday morning.

Possible Severe Weather on Tuesday 3/22/22 (WLOX)

Possible Severe Weather on Tuesday 3/22/22 (WLOX)

Possible Severe Weather on Tuesday 3/22/22 (WLOX)

All modes of severe weather will be possible on Tuesday. We’ll have to watch out for gusts over 60 MPH, a few tornadoes, and large hail. Heavy rain is also possible, and many of us will pick up 1-3″ of rain by the end of Tuesday. We’ll have the latest updates on our severe weather risk online and on-air, so keep checking back for updates.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.