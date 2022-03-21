St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

‘The Price Is Right’ is bringing competition to you with new pop-up tour on wheels

The iconic CBS Original game show "THE PRICE IS RIGHT" celebrates 50 years of fun with a...
The iconic CBS Original game show "THE PRICE IS RIGHT" celebrates 50 years of fun with a 50-stop nationwide "COME ON DOWN TOUR."(Hand-out | CBS Entertainment)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The game show that made famous the phrase “Come on down!” is coming on down to you.

“The Price Is Right” is hitting the road, putting the game show on wheels and making 50 stops on a coast-to-coast tour for anyone who can’t make the trip to the Los Angeles studio.

A customized trailer that can fold up the games will be on the move. The game show’s famous wheel is part of the truck, but other parts pull out, along with podiums.

The “Come On Down Tour” — separate from the TV show or live stage shows — will kick off Friday at the Santa Monica Pier and will make stops in such cities as Denver, Dallas, New Orleans, Nashville and St. Louis.

Fans can follow the tour’s journey across the country via Instagram @TheRealPriceIsRight to see where it is headed next.

The stops announced so far include:

Los Angeles, CA – Friday, March 25

Denver, CO – Friday, April 1

Dallas, TX – Thursday, April 7

New Orleans, LA – Friday, April 15

Nashville, TN – Friday, April 22

St. Louis, MO – Thursday, April 28

Cleveland, OH – Friday, May 6

New York, NY – Wednesday, May 18

All guests must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard F. Sims is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault following a shooting in Biloxi.
Teen charged after two people shot outside Biloxi bar
Spencer Hudson, center, was identified by friends as the 46-year-old employee killed by a stray...
Bourbon Street bar worker killed by stray bullet, woman arrested, NOPD says
According to Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol, it happened near mile marker eight...
Both westbound lanes blocked on I-10 after crash near Louisiana state line
Chris Jans coached five seasons at New Mexico State where he guided the Aggies to a 122-32...
Mississippi State names new men’s basketball head coach
Announced in 2019, the KISS-themed casino Rock and Brews is slated to include a 3,000 seat...
Plans for KISS-themed Rock and Brews casino in Biloxi moving forward

Latest News

Police say the suspect performed what they call a “dangerous jump stunt” early Sunday morning...
WATCH: Driver performs ‘dangerous’ jump stunt with rented Tesla, crashes it
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens as President Donald Trump speaks before...
Hospitalized Justice Thomas doesn’t have COVID-19, high court says
FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
LIVE: Jackson, 1st Black female high court pick, faces senators
FILE - Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, the founder of Cowboys for Trump, takes in the...
Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder
A Ukrainian serviceman takes a photograph of a damaged church after shelling in a residential...
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol