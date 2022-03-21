Pascagoula Police searching for alleged gunman at private school building

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula Police are searching for a man with a gun near Leap of Faith Private School on Martin Street. That’s the former Bethel Assembly Church building. We’re told there are no children inside the building right now.

According to neighbors watching this unfold, the suspect is inside the building. They told WLOX News the man ran away from police and broke into the church.

Officers are outside the church/school building with rifles, walking back and forth. Police are asking the public to stay away from the area until they’re able to bring the man into custody.

Heavy police presence outside Leap of Faith Private School on Martin Street in Pascagoula. pic.twitter.com/DGyLyuqiil — Joshua Jackson (@JoshJacksonWLOX) March 21, 2022

WLOX News has a crew at the scene, and we’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

***UPDATE*** This area/scene has been cleared for traffic and residents. A media release will be posted soon regarding... Posted by Pascagoula Police Department on Monday, March 21, 2022

