St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Monday’s Forecast

Dry & pleasant today even though it'll be a bit breezy at times. Then, a thunderstorm threat for Alert Day Tuesday and Tuesday night.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s a cool morning in the 40s and 50s. But, the spectacular weather from this weekend should continue into today so expect more dry conditions with a mix of sun and clouds. However, east-southeast winds will become rather breezy today around 15 to 25 miles per hour around midday into the afternoon. Damaging thunderstorms will be likely tomorrow and tomorrow night in and near South Mississippi. A major severe weather event cannot be ruled out in our region.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard F. Sims is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault following a shooting in Biloxi.
Teen charged after two people shot outside Biloxi bar
Spenser Hudson, center, was identified by friends as the 46-year-old employee killed by a stray...
Bourbon Street bar worker killed by stray bullet, woman arrested, NOPD says
According to Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol, it happened near mile marker eight...
Both westbound lanes blocked on I-10 after crash near Louisiana state line
Chris Jans coached five seasons at New Mexico State where he guided the Aggies to a 122-32...
Mississippi State names new men’s basketball head coach
Announced in 2019, the KISS-themed casino Rock and Brews is slated to include a 3,000 seat...
Plans for KISS-themed Rock and Brews casino in Biloxi moving forward

Latest News

Dry & pleasant today even though it'll be a bit breezy at times. Then, a thunderstorm threat...
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Calm tonight. Severe storms possible on Tuesday.
SPC Day 3 Outlook Valid for Tuesday 3/22/22
Severe storms likely in the Southeast on Tuesday
Calm tonight. Windy Monday. Severe storms possible on Tuesday.
Taylor's Sunday Evening First Alert Forecast