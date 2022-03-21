Monday’s Forecast

It’s a cool morning in the 40s and 50s. But, the spectacular weather from this weekend should continue into today so expect more dry conditions with a mix of sun and clouds. However, east-southeast winds will become rather breezy today around 15 to 25 miles per hour around midday into the afternoon. Damaging thunderstorms will be likely tomorrow and tomorrow night in and near South Mississippi. A major severe weather event cannot be ruled out in our region.

