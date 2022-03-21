St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Deer can’t stop jumping to their deaths from this overpass as residents beg for help

WARNING: Some imagery may be disturbing. One resident says 25 deer have recently jumped to their deaths in the same spot. (Source: WJAC)
By Douglas Braff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSONBURG, Pa. (WJAC) – Residents of a northwest Pennsylvania town are trying to prevent deer from continuing to jump to their deaths off a bypass.

Bill Boylan is one resident who is asking the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install some sort of barrier to keep the deer safe.

Boylan says 25 deer have recently jumped to their deaths in the same spot. He didn’t get the response from PennDOT that he hoped to hear.

“PennDOT apparently doesn’t see the wisdom of putting maybe a diversion fence for the deer, or maybe some nets,” Boylan said.

The deer could be easily diverted with some sort of fence, according to Boylan, but without it, the problem will persist.

Julie Padasak, another area resident, is also bothered by the sight of the dead deer.

“They’re literally jumping to death,” Padasak said. “And that, to me, looking at them, it’s disturbing.”

Padasak says she reached out to the state and regional game commissions, who redirected her to PennDOT.

PennDOT District Executive Tom Zurat said they are looking into solutions and only became aware of the issue two weeks ago.

“We started taking a look at it, trying to really determine where the deer are coming from, you know, how they are ending up on that bridge is really the problem we’ve got to solve first before we can determine if there’s anything we can do or not,” Zurat said. “We’ll definitely take a look at it and see what we can do.”

Zurat says he expects PennDOT to have a solution within the next few weeks.

Copyright 2022 WJAC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard F. Sims is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault following a shooting in Biloxi.
Teen charged after two people shot outside Biloxi bar
Spencer Hudson, center, was identified by friends as the 46-year-old employee killed by a stray...
Bourbon Street bar worker killed by stray bullet, woman arrested, NOPD says
According to Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol, it happened near mile marker eight...
Both westbound lanes blocked on I-10 after crash near Louisiana state line
Pascagoula Police have given the “all clear” to a scene near Leap of Faith Private School on...
Pascagoula Police “clear scene” after searching for alleged gunman at private school building
SPC Day 3 Outlook Valid for Tuesday 3/22/22
Severe storms likely in the Southeast on Tuesday

Latest News

FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
Russian court bans Facebook, Instagram on ‘extremism’ charges
FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson appeared on Capitol Hill Monday to take part in a hearing of...
Jackson pledges to decide cases ‘without fear or favor’
A Ukrainian serviceman takes a photograph of a damaged church after shelling in a residential...
Ukraine invasion: As Mariupol hangs on, the extent of the horror not yet known
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens as President Donald Trump speaks before...
EXPLAINER: Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized, not with COVID-19
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City on...
Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse