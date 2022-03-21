St. Jude Dream Home
Family fun abounds as the Ultimate Fair returns to D’lberville

The fair started last week and already has a high attendance rate.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Another year of amusement started as the Ultimate Fair returned to The Grand Theatre in D’Iberville, MS.

The fair started last week and already has a high attendance rate. Promoter and coordinator Tommy Pearson explained that due to social distancing restrictions last year, the fair was less crowded.

“We have a great crowd, a bigger crowd than we had the first time this year,” Pearson said.

Everything is slowly returning to pre-pandemic normality, and children are ready to have fun.

10-year-old Aliyah Harris attended the fair with her parents. Her favorite part about going to the fair is getting on the rides.

“I went on the one that goes round and round really fast, and I went into the funhouse,” Harris said.

This year, there are a variety of rides at the fair, including rides for small children.

“We have The Claw, The Zipper, we also have The Gravatron. We have the Ring of Fire, The Streamer, and a lot of nice big rides and family rides.” Pearson said.

It would not be a fair without classic fair food. There is everything polish sausage, fried Oreos, and funnel cakes.

12-year-old Gemma Pérez goes to the fair with her family every year. She enjoys getting on the rides although she admits it is a little frightening.

“I would recommend people to come here because it is really fun but also really scary, but if you like to try new things then you should really come,” she said.

The fair will remain open until next Sunday.

