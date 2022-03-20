St. Jude Dream Home
Tourism picking up despite historic gas prices

Animal Care Supervisor Heath Crawford said the aquatic center is seeing a significant uptick in guests between school field trips and spring breakers.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Adventures in Gulfport welcomed crowds of visitors on the first day of spring, despite historic gas prices.

No doubt, the season for tourism is picking up.

“Related to the gas prices, maybe we’re seeing more, I would say, than normal, and maybe that’s because locals are getting out. Locals are having fun, and they’re trying to enjoy the new spring since today’s the first day of spring,” animal care supervisor Heath Crawford said. “We really haven’t seen a downside at all with that.”

“I think people are ready to get out,” he said. “I think people are ready to have fun again. They’re ready to have their families get together, their kids, the parents and just have a good time and be themself again. It’s been a great energy lately.”

Ocean Adventures is open seven days a week, offering several activities like meet-and-greets with dolphins, stingray encounters, bird exhibits and more.

