‘Team Layla Day’ raises money for crash survivor Layla Jamison, also raises spirits

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday was a good day, but then, every day is a good day that Layla Jamison is on this earth.

“I feel really grateful. I feel special. I’m really blessed. Blessed is a good word,” Layla said. “God’s done a lot for me, and He’s continuing to do so much for me and my family, and everyone being out here today is proof of that.”

Hundreds filled the George County High School football stadium in support of the teenager who survived the Highway 26 collapse after Hurricane Ida last year.

“Team Layla Day” was meant to raise money, but it also raised spirits.

This day was intended to be about the joy of life and the desire to help.

It was organized by George Regional Health System Foundation.

“So many times, we get discouraged with the things that we see going on around us,” said foundation president Deryk Parker. “But when you come out to an event today, you see the people that come out and have sacrificed their time and their talents for such a great cause, it just restores your faith in mankind.”

Layla’s mother Kimberly Jamison said the crash has changed the family’s focus, and faith is what has kept the family going.

“It makes you really think of your life; think of what you need to do; what you’ve not done; and how you need to fix it,” she said. “And, I don’t know why Layla was spared that night, but I know prayers are the reason we’re here today.”

Layla said the community support has helped her recover physically and emotionally, but the memories of that day are still strong.

“I remember afterward, when I was in the car, I woke up and I saw the shattered windshield and I couldn’t move and I was like screaming like a baby,” Layla recalled. “I was scared to death and I prayed. I was like, ‘God, save me.’ You know. ‘If that’s your will, please let me get through this.

“It always played through my head,” she added. “But I’m grateful that I’m not traumatized from it. I grew from it. I’ve gotten stronger.”

