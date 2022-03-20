Sparkling Ice Beverages teams up with city of Biloxi to renovate St. Mary’s Park

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Biloxi teamed up with Talking Rain Beverage Company, maker of Sparkling Ice beverages, to unveil new playground equipment at St. Mary’s Park in Biloxi.

The project is part of the second annual Sparkling Ice Cheers to You Town Beautification Program.

Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich said the community needed a change. The park located on Wiltshire Boulevard has been there since the ‘50s and has not been renovated for a long time.

“The equipment that you see, you know the swing set and again the garden was a big, big add. It was just a place with some trees and a few benches, but now it is top-notch,” Gilich said.

14-year-old Donnavin McClain said he is happy the park has more than just baby swings. He lives in the neighborhood and frequently visits the park.

“It is very nice we have more stuff to do in here,” McClain expressed.

Along with the new playground and community garden, the park also has something for people who enjoy reading. Service member Donavan Archible said someone at Keesler Air Force Base told him about the renovation of the park. He then decided to help build a little outdoor library.

“We have a little mobile library to put out here in the park so people can bring books and if they read books and they want to swap books. This is like a little book exchange,” Archible said.

Sparkling Ice and the city worked hard to decide what new features were going to be added to the park. Frank Galainena, who works for the beverage company, said everything was well thought out.

“That was pure collaborative effort right there. We must understand what the needs and wants of the communities are. Then we work together and marinate on really good ideas to make sure the needs and wants are created specifically for the community,” Galainena said.

Gilich invites everyone to visit the park.

