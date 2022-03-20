Single-family beachfront living coming soon in West Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As tourism continues to expand on the Coast, contractors are making opportunities to keep up.

Elliott Homes will soon place beachfront, single-family homes in West Biloxi near Grande View Apartments.

Owner Brandon Elliot said it’s determined to bring back beachfront styles that were destroyed by natural disasters.

“I always ask people, ‘What do you remember the most about the Gulf Coast before Katrina?’ And they always say, ‘The old antebellum homes when we drove down 90,’” Elliot said.

Elliot said now is the time to jump on projects since there’s a 1.8 million home shortage in the nation.

He explained compared to neighboring states, Mississippi is the best place to have beachfront homes at an affordable cost.

“There’s a migrational shift around the country with people coming to more affordable locations. Today, the Mississippi coast, with all of the amenities and the things we have, is a bargain,” Elliot said.

Elliot said soon, the company will place 1,000 to 2,500 square foot, single-family homes in West Biloxi right next door to Grande View Apartments.

“We’ve got five beachfront houses that are going to be built here and then 32 interior, all around the $500,000 price point,” lliot said.

The homes will also be placed on a two-foot stem wall foundation.

Elliot predicted current mortgages’ interest rates will rise to 6% in the next 12-18 months.

Elliot said although supply chain issues are expected during the project, it won’t discourage the company from getting the ball rolling.

“It will for sure make it more difficult. It’s making all construction all difficult, no matter what it is. Whether it’s residential, multi-family, or commercial. Certainly, we will have our challenges, just like every other contractor in the whole country right now, but it’s not going to slow us down,” Elliot said.

Elliot said be prepared to see bulldozers during your drive down highway 90.

“For me, it’s incredibly exciting. I think it’s one of the biggest opportunities that we have ever seen as a Mississippi Gulf Coast economically,” Elliot said.

Elliot said construction will begin in May.

