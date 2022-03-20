St. Jude Dream Home
Two people injured after shots fired near Biloxi bar overnight

A night of fun in Biloxi turned dangerous early Sunday morning on Howard Avenue. That's where gunfire erupted near Martinis bar.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police have a suspect in custody for an early morning shooting that injured two people. It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Martinis bar on Howard Avenue.

Witnesses told WLOX News that one person was shot at least three times. Our news crew was on the scene shortly after the shots rang out, and we spoke to an Uber driver who was there as it all happened. He said he heard at least five shots, and described the scene as chaotic.

A gray Chevy Malibu near the bar was covered in crime scene tape, as was an area across the street from the bar. That vehicle was eventually towed from the scene.

Right now, we don’t have much information about the victims. But investigators did say the injuries were not life-threatening.

We’ll post more details on that and the circumstances that lead to the shooting as soon as we hear more from investigators.

