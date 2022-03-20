St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi State names new men’s basketball head coach

By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Chris Jans is the new head coach of Mississippi State Men’s Basketball. The school made the announcement Sunday morning on Twitter, welcoming Jans to the Bulldog family.

Jans coached five seasons at New Mexico State where he guided the Aggies to a 122-32 record, and three trips to the NCAA Tournament. Before that, his first Division I job was at Bowling Green. There he led Bowling Green to its most wins in 13 years.

Jans replaces Ben Howland, who has been in Starkville for seven seasons. Mississippi State last won an NCAA tournament game in 2008

