Mississippi State names new men’s basketball head coach

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Chris Jans is the new head coach of Mississippi State Men’s Basketball. The school made the announcement Sunday morning on Twitter, welcoming Jans to the Bulldog family.

@coachchrisjans has been named the Head Coach of Mississippi State Men's Basketball!



March 20, 2022

Jans coached five seasons at New Mexico State where he guided the Aggies to a 122-32 record, and three trips to the NCAA Tournament. Before that, his first Division I job was at Bowling Green. There he led Bowling Green to its most wins in 13 years.

Jans replaces Ben Howland, who has been in Starkville for seven seasons. Mississippi State last won an NCAA tournament game in 2008

𝙏𝙃𝙄𝙎 𝙄𝙎 𝙒𝙃𝙀𝙍𝙀 𝙔𝙊𝙐 𝙒𝘼𝙉𝙉𝘼 𝘽𝙀



March 20, 2022

