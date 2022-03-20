St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Jergens moisturizer recalled for bacteria risk

Recall: Select Jergens moisturizer products possibly contaminated with harmful bacteria.
Recall: Select Jergens moisturizer products possibly contaminated with harmful bacteria.(FDA)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A popular skin moisturizer is being recalled because it may contain a harmful bacteria.

The FDA is asking consumers to check their 3 oz. and 10 oz. bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing moisturizer.

It’s possible the bottles are contaminated with a bacteria called pluralibacter that could cause infections in people with weakened immune systems.

The Jergens products that are part of the recall have a lot code on the back or bottom of the bottle that starts with the letters “z-u.”

Manufacturer Kao USA is working to remove the product from warehouses and asking retailers to pull the product from shelves.

Anyone looking for more information on the recall or a refund should call toll-free 1-800-742-8798.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard F. Sims is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault following a shooting in Biloxi.
Teen charged after two people shot outside Biloxi bar
According to Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol, it happened near mile marker eight...
Both westbound lanes blocked on I-10 after crash near Louisiana state line
Announced in 2019, the KISS-themed casino Rock and Brews is slated to include a 3,000 seat...
Plans for KISS-themed Rock and Brews casino in Biloxi moving forward
Doctor discusses potential health hazards of permanent daylight saving time
Doctor discusses potential health hazards of permanent daylight saving time
Brian Edward Davis, 49, is charged with felony child abuse/abandonment of a child younger than 6.
Investigators say child found in PRC field was abandoned by father

Latest News

Owner Brandon Elliot said it’s determined to bring back beachfront styles that were destroyed...
Single-family beachfront living coming soon in West Biloxi
Animal Care Supervisor Heath Crawford said the aquatic center is seeing a significant uptick in...
Tourism picking up despite historic gas prices
Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded in a shooting...
Gunfire at Arkansas car show leaves 1 dead, 27 wounded
FILE - This April 20, 2019 file photo shows Kanye West performing at the Coachella Music & Arts...
Ye no longer performing at Grammys