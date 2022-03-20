St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Endangered sea turtles released back into the water

The Mississippi Aquarium released 10 endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles back into the Mississippi Sound on Saturday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Aquarium released 10 endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles back into the Mississippi Sound on Saturday, and one of WLOX’s own was able to get in on the moment.

Chief Meteorologist Carrie Duncan was among the VIPs who helped release the turtles after they underwent their rehab from “cold shock” in frigid northeastern waters.

Some Girls Scouts spoke about how they enjoyed the educational aspects of the event.

Then we went to the aquarium and we learned about sea turtles,” said scouts Ariana and Jackie.

The release took place in front of Edgewater Mall in Biloxi. This is the second group of turtles released within the past month.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a woman was hit by multiple vehicles early Friday morning on...
Police: 55-year-old woman dies after being hit by multiple vehicles
According to Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol, it happened near mile marker eight...
Both westbound lanes blocked on I-10 after crash near Louisiana state line
Brian Edward Davis, 49, is charged with felony child abuse/abandonment of a child younger than 6.
Investigators say child found in PRC field was abandoned by father
Gov. Reeves vetoes first bill of the 2022 legislative session
Mississippi inmate who decapitated mother, killed 2 others, dies of illness in hospital
Mississippi inmate who decapitated mother, killed 2 others, dies of illness in hospital

Latest News

Girl playing on the new St. Mary's playground in Biloxi.
Sparkling Ice Beverages teams up with city of Biloxi to renovate St. Mary’s Park
Layla Jamison, who survived last year's deadly Highway 26 collapse, says the support she has...
‘Team Layla Day’ raises money for crash survivor Layla Jamison, also raises spirits
Eric's First Alert Forecast 3.19.22
Pleasant Saturday
Drivers from Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Oklahoma and more came together in Biloxi to...
Beauvoir hosts Buggin’ the Beach Volkswagen car show