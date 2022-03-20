Coast Episcopal students’ art displayed at Gulfport-Biloxi Airport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Special art crafted by Coast children hangs ready to greet people passing through the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.

About 20 pieces created by kindergarteners to 6th graders from Coast Episcopal School are on display now.

The students chose famous masters such as Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet and more as their source of inspiration for the theme “Artists who Inspire Artists.”

The installation was made possible by funding from the Scialdone Law Firm of Gulfport.

The students’ work will remain posted for at least one year.

