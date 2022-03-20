St. Jude Dream Home
Beautiful Sunday. Strong storms possible by Tuesday.

Beautiful today and Monday. Strong to severe storms possible on Tuesday.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Spring starts today, and it’s going to be gorgeous! We’ll warm up quickly. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s by the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Tonight will be calm and chilly. We’ll drop into the upper 40s and low 50s by Monday morning.

More cloud cover is expected by Monday afternoon, but we’ll stay dry. Highs will be in the mid 70s, and it will be breezy with a southeast wind around 10-20 MPH. The humidity will start to increase ahead of our next storm system. We’re going to warm up into the mid to upper 70s on Tuesday before we see showers and storms. A strong low pressure system and cold front will likely bring storms by the afternoon and evening. There is a chance for severe weather with strong winds, tornadoes, and large hail.

Most of the rain will exit by Wednesday morning. It will be cooler with highs near 70. Thursday and Friday will be sunny and mild with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Latest News

