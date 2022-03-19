St. Jude Dream Home
Both westbound lanes blocked on I-10 after crash near Louisiana state line

According to Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol, it happened near mile marker eight after a passenger truck collided with the rear of a camper trailer.(Mississippi Highway Patrol)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Both westbound lanes on I-10 near the Louisiana state line are currently blocked after a crash that left one person critically injured.

MDOT reported the accident at 1:20pm. According to Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol, it happened near mile marker eight after a passenger truck collided with the rear of a camper trailer.

The driver of the truck is in critical condition and the interstate is currently blocked by a helicopter landing to provide assistance, said Robertson.

Drivers traveling in that direction should expect delays or find another route.

The accident happened about six miles before the Pearl River Bridge, which has seen increased traffic delays over the last several weeks after a January 11 semi-trailer accident left the bridge damaged. Since then, traffic has been down to one lane.

On Friday, MDOT officials told WLOX that repairs to the damaged Pearl River Bridge are going smoothly and should be done before April 1, which is more than two weeks ahead of the scheduled deadline.

For a live look at traffic conditions on MDOT’s Traffic Cam, click here: bit.ly/37yCQx4.

