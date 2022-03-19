Pearl River Bridge repairs running two weeks ahead of schedule

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Repairs to the damaged Pearl River Bridge on I-10 are going smoothly. In fact, MDOT tells WLOX that the work should be done before April 1. That’s more than two weeks ahead of the scheduled deadline.

In January, an 18-wheeler crashed and caught fire on the bridge, damaging the west-bound lane.

Friday, crews with Key Constructors finished repair work on the right lane of I-10. Traffic was then shifted to the right lane so work on the left lane can be finished.

“Going into it, it’s an emergency job. So, everything’s fast-paced and everything is go, go, go, go, go. So, that was one of the challenges of kind of stepping back, slowing down and attacking with strategy,” explained MDOT Project Engineer Dexter Childs.

He adds that backups have been as long as several miles, and anyone traveling that area is asked to have patience during the construction.

“I would say to pay attention to our traffic control devices and if you’re planning to go into Louisiana through I-10, be prepared to stop at the state line,” Childs said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.