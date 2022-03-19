St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Pearl River Bridge repairs running two weeks ahead of schedule

MDOT tells WLOX that repair work to the Pearl River Bridge should be done before April 1. That’s more than two weeks ahead of the scheduled deadline.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Repairs to the damaged Pearl River Bridge on I-10 are going smoothly. In fact, MDOT tells WLOX that the work should be done before April 1. That’s more than two weeks ahead of the scheduled deadline.

In January, an 18-wheeler crashed and caught fire on the bridge, damaging the west-bound lane.

Friday, crews with Key Constructors finished repair work on the right lane of I-10. Traffic was then shifted to the right lane so work on the left lane can be finished.

“Going into it, it’s an emergency job. So, everything’s fast-paced and everything is go, go, go, go, go. So, that was one of the challenges of kind of stepping back, slowing down and attacking with strategy,” explained MDOT Project Engineer Dexter Childs.

He adds that backups have been as long as several miles, and anyone traveling that area is asked to have patience during the construction.

“I would say to pay attention to our traffic control devices and if you’re planning to go into Louisiana through I-10, be prepared to stop at the state line,” Childs said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a woman was hit by multiple vehicles early Friday morning on...
Police: 55-year-old woman dies after being hit by multiple vehicles
Federal authorities arrested 71-year-old Warren Luther Alexander Tuesday at his Diamondhead...
Diamondhead man arrested in connection to North Carolina cold case
Brian Edward Davis, 49, is charged with felony child abuse/abandonment of a child younger than 6.
Investigators say child found in PRC field was abandoned by father
Gov. Reeves vetoes first bill of the 2022 legislative session
Drivers are being warned to avoid Highway 11 near River Road in Pearl River County after a semi...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 11 in PRC closed after semi overturns

Latest News

During the work, customers can still dine in at the restaurant, but they’ve temporarily...
Half Shell Oyster House undergoing renovations in Biloxi
CASA programs in Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties received a big donation Friday, thanks...
CASA supporters raise nearly $89k for the coastal charity
Multiple statewide elected officials planning youth-related programs that they hope could slow...
Multiple statewide elected officials planning youth-related programs that they hope could slow brain drain
Multiple statewide elected officials planning youth-related programs that they hope could slow...
Multiple statewide elected officials planning youth-related programs that they hope could slow brain drain