Pascagoula unveils first of three sculptures to be placed downtown

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula now has a 15-foot art sculpture to help welcome people to the Flagship City’s downtown area.

The metal art sculpture - titled “Building Blocks” - was unveiled Friday. It’s located at the corner of Delmas Avenue and Pascagoula Street.

The artwork features five blocks, stacked on top of one another with letters spelling out ‘Goula’ on one side and the city’s zip code, 39567, on the other. It also includes designs on the other sides of the block that incorporate the city’s logo, which is an arch of maritime signal flags highlighting the waterfront city’s industry, livelihood and founding.

The sculpture was designed and fabricated by students at Pascagoula-Gautier School District’s Career and College Technical Institute. The project was part of a three-semester program titled the Pascagoula Public Art Enterprise, which is a joint program through the district and the Walter Anderson Museum of Art.

Over the last year, students spent time talking with various community members about what Pascagoula means to them. They used those comments as the inspiration in the sculpture’s design.

It’s the first of three art sculptures that will be placed throughout the city’s downtown area.

Following the art unveiling, Pascagoula continued its Third Friday celebrations, which included the annual O’Blarney Society’s annual St. Patrick’s Day night parade.

