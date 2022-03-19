St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Pascagoula unveils first of three sculptures to be placed downtown

The sculpture - titled “Building Blocks” - was designed and constructed by PGSD students.
The 15 foot metal artwork in downtown was designed and built by students at the PGSD Career & College Technical Institute.
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula now has a 15-foot art sculpture to help welcome people to the Flagship City’s downtown area.

The metal art sculpture - titled “Building Blocks” - was unveiled Friday. It’s located at the corner of Delmas Avenue and Pascagoula Street.

The artwork features five blocks, stacked on top of one another with letters spelling out ‘Goula’ on one side and the city’s zip code, 39567, on the other. It also includes designs on the other sides of the block that incorporate the city’s logo, which is an arch of maritime signal flags highlighting the waterfront city’s industry, livelihood and founding.

When you turn students and teachers loose on an idea there is no limit to what can be created. Thank you to the Walter...

Posted by Wayne Rodolfich on Saturday, March 19, 2022

The sculpture was designed and fabricated by students at Pascagoula-Gautier School District’s Career and College Technical Institute. The project was part of a three-semester program titled the Pascagoula Public Art Enterprise, which is a joint program through the district and the Walter Anderson Museum of Art.

Over the last year, students spent time talking with various community members about what Pascagoula means to them. They used those comments as the inspiration in the sculpture’s design.

👀 A new addition is coming to the corner of Delmas and Pascagoula! Students at Pascagoula-Gautier School District's...

Posted by Main Street Pascagoula on Monday, March 14, 2022

It’s the first of three art sculptures that will be placed throughout the city’s downtown area.

Following the art unveiling, Pascagoula continued its Third Friday celebrations, which included the annual O’Blarney Society’s annual St. Patrick’s Day night parade.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a woman was hit by multiple vehicles early Friday morning on...
Police: 55-year-old woman dies after being hit by multiple vehicles
Brian Edward Davis, 49, is charged with felony child abuse/abandonment of a child younger than 6.
Investigators say child found in PRC field was abandoned by father
Gov. Reeves vetoes first bill of the 2022 legislative session
Mississippi inmate who decapitated mother, killed 2 others, dies of illness in hospital
Mississippi inmate who decapitated mother, killed 2 others, dies of illness in hospital
A petition could change a city’s decision to opt-out of medical marijuana program

Latest News

CASA programs in Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties received a big donation Friday, thanks...
CASA supporters raise nearly $89k for the coastal charity
The city looks a bit greener than usual.
Pascagoula celebrates St. Patrick's Day
CASA programs in Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties received a big donation Friday, thanks...
CASA supporters raise nearly $89k for the coastal charity
Gallery 782 Co-Art is celebrating its 13th anniversary, and you're invited. Artist Gail Cheney...
Happening March 19th: Gallery 782 Co-Art's 13th anniversary celebration