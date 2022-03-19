Jackson State confident ahead of matchup with LSU

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - When Jackson State women’s basketball tips off against LSU on Saturday, it will be the sixth power-five team that JSU faces this season. The Tigers haven’t beaten one yet, but they’ve kept almost all of them close. Four of the six games have been single digit losses, all of them were on the road, and two of them were by five points or fewer.

Last year’s NCAA tournament team only played two power-five teams and lost by a combined 54 points. This year’s team is far more battle-tested and experienced.

“It sent a statement across the country. We didn’t win those games, but we were right there in those games, the only HBCU to be competitive against power five institutions to prepare us for our conference and it’s prepared for this NCAA tournament,” head coach Tomekia Reed said.

“I think it’s going to be a great atmosphere. It’s not far from my home neither, it’s right there next to the Coast,” center and West Harrison graduate Ameshya Williams-Holiday said. “I think it’s going to be a lot of fans there to pump our momentum up, so we’ll be ready.”

