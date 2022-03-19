Hundreds of Coast families bait up for youth fishing rodeo

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Following a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Harrison County Sheriff Department’s annual Youth Fishing Rodeo was back in full swing Saturday.

The event was free to the community and included lunch.

Organizations and families from across the Coast came together to teach children how to bait a hook and catch a fish.

Fishing poles, bait, tackle and more were provided by several organizations like Fish and Wildlife and more.

“South Mississippi’s a giving community,” Sheriff Troy Peterson told WLOX. “We’ve never had a problem with anybody ever giving back to community service or giving back to organizations like this to help the kids in the community and to teach them.”

Nearly 400 people pre-registered for the event, and several more registered on-site.

About a dozen special-needs children from Mississippi Gulf Coast Buddy Sports competed in the fishing tournament as well.

“That’s what our organization’s all about is getting people with special needs out in the community and have fun, you know, letting them do as much as they can or as much as they want to do,” Director Mike Crawford said.

Food and supplies were donated by Walmart, among others.

