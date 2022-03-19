Half Shell Oyster House undergoing renovations in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Half Shell Oyster House in downtown Biloxi is undergoing renovations to repair historical features and add modern touches to the building.

The restaurant opened 11 years ago, and is one of the most visited dining spots in downtown Biloxi. Long before it was Half Shell, the building was a bank, built around 100 years ago.

General Manager Chad Henson said keeping the restaurant’s historical features is important to the owners.

“You have to maintain the history of the city of Biloxi. So everything we are doing falls within those guidelines,” he said.

The idea of renovating came after the building was damaged by Hurricane Zeta. Since then, owners have been looking for the right time for repairs.

“Just normal damage that everybody else had. It just took us a bit longer to get all the construction crews out here to get everything situated and prepared the way we wanted,“ Henson explained.

Along with restoring the historical features, new additions will be added to the restaurant.

“We will have some benches out here. It will look more like a courtyard when this is all done. We will add some greenery. Make this a better area with more places to sit as you wait to go inside,” he said.

Mike Kinkade, who has been a loyal customer for the last 10 years, said he’s happy the owners are maintaining the history.

“I think it is great. What they are doing is really good. We need to bring it back,” Kinkade said.

During the work, customers can still dine in at the restaurant, but they’ve temporarily suspended takeout orders. Renovations should be finished in the next two weeks.

