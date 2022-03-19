St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Doctor discusses potential health hazards of permanent daylight saving time

By Joyce Peterson
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South sleep expert says switching to permanent daylight saving time could have a detrimental impact on our health. The Senate this week overwhelmingly passed a bill that would make d.s.t. the norm in the U.S.

Sleep experts say sunlight activates critical hormones that fuel our bodies for the day, so the earlier we see the sun, the better. And melatonin, key to falling asleep, is triggered when the sun sets. The longer the sun is up, the more difficult it is to get a good night’s sleep.

Dr. Robert Schriner, Medical Director of the Baptist Sleep Disorder Center in Collierville, remembers when the U.S. made daylight saving time permanent in 1974 to conserve energy during the oil embargo. It was repealed within a year.

“The reason it was repealed,” he said, “especially in rural areas... they weren’t happy that the kids were standing out in the middle of winter in total darkness.”

Parents didn’t like their children waiting for the bus or walking to school in the dark. There were so many pre-dawn traffic accidents, the phrase “daylight disaster time” was coined. Today doctors said permanent daylight saving time would be bad for our health.

“We know from studies that it not only impacts how we feel, it affects our mood,” said Dr. Schriner. “It can increase our risk of cardiovascular conditions such as strokes, heart attacks, atrial fibrillation.”

The doctors and researchers at the American Academy of Sleep Medicine are among the most vocal opponents of year-round d.s.t.

They said it’s the equivalent of the entire country suffering from jet lag. Dr. Schriner cautions permanent daylight saving time, with less sunlight early in our day, and too much before bedtime, can also impact your blood sugar and immune system.

“I think we should try something,” he told Action News 5. “Now, whether or not you’re in that camp that wants permanent d.s.t., or like the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, we’re promoting more staying on standard time throughout the year, looking at the research, the best is going to be standard time.”

If the U.S. House passes the Sunshine Protection Act and President Biden signs it into law, Americans would fall back again this November, spring forward in March 2023 and then never change our clocks again.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a woman was hit by multiple vehicles early Friday morning on...
Police: 55-year-old woman dies after being hit by multiple vehicles
Brian Edward Davis, 49, is charged with felony child abuse/abandonment of a child younger than 6.
Investigators say child found in PRC field was abandoned by father
Gov. Reeves vetoes first bill of the 2022 legislative session
Mississippi inmate who decapitated mother, killed 2 others, dies of illness in hospital
Mississippi inmate who decapitated mother, killed 2 others, dies of illness in hospital
A petition could change a city’s decision to opt-out of medical marijuana program

Latest News

If you're ready to transform your life, decoding your emotional DNA may be the way to start....
Meet the Author: Judy Wilkins-Smith "Decoding Your Emotional Blueprint"
Nearly 5.3 million Americans live with some sort of permanent disability related to a brain...
Dr. Lee Voulters talks about Brain Injury Awareness Month
About two-thirds of medical debts are the result of a one-time or short-term medical expense,...
Credit reporting agencies to change handling of medical debt
Singing River Health System Otolaryngologist Dr. Timothy Haffey shares some important...
Dr. Timothy Haffey talks about detecting, treating head and neck cancers