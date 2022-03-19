Chilly and crisp tonight

It’s been a gorgeous day! The rest of the evening will be quiet. We’ll cool down quickly tonight, and the sky will stay mostly clear. Temperatures will be in the low 40s by early Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be just as nice as today. We’ll see nothing but sunshine with highs in the low to mid 70s.

More cloud cover is expected on Monday, and it will be warm and breezy. Highs will be in the mid 70s. A strong low pressure system will bring the chance for severe weather in the Southeast on Tuesday, including South Mississippi. Showers and storms look likely. A few of these storms could become strong to severe. It’s going to be a warm and humid day with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Most of the rain will clear out by Wednesday morning. It will be cooler with highs in the low 70s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine again on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

