St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Chilly and crisp tonight

Clear and chilly tonight.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s been a gorgeous day! The rest of the evening will be quiet. We’ll cool down quickly tonight, and the sky will stay mostly clear. Temperatures will be in the low 40s by early Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be just as nice as today. We’ll see nothing but sunshine with highs in the low to mid 70s.

More cloud cover is expected on Monday, and it will be warm and breezy. Highs will be in the mid 70s. A strong low pressure system will bring the chance for severe weather in the Southeast on Tuesday, including South Mississippi. Showers and storms look likely. A few of these storms could become strong to severe. It’s going to be a warm and humid day with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Most of the rain will clear out by Wednesday morning. It will be cooler with highs in the low 70s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine again on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a woman was hit by multiple vehicles early Friday morning on...
Police: 55-year-old woman dies after being hit by multiple vehicles
Brian Edward Davis, 49, is charged with felony child abuse/abandonment of a child younger than 6.
Investigators say child found in PRC field was abandoned by father
Gov. Reeves vetoes first bill of the 2022 legislative session
Mississippi inmate who decapitated mother, killed 2 others, dies of illness in hospital
Mississippi inmate who decapitated mother, killed 2 others, dies of illness in hospital
A petition could change a city’s decision to opt-out of medical marijuana program

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast 3.19.22
Pleasant Saturday
Projected low temperatures 1.22.22
Pleasantly mild Saturday
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Sunny & warm
Eric's First Alert Forecast 3.18.22
Cool mornings and pleasantly mild afternoons this afternoon