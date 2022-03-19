St. Jude Dream Home
Cherry, Pointer lead LSU past No. 14 seed Jackson State

LSU guards Jailin Cherry (1) and Khayla Pointer (3)
LSU guards Jailin Cherry (1) and Khayla Pointer (3)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 3 seed LSU Tigers held on to beat No. 14 seed Jackson State 83-77 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU was led by Jailin Cherry who had a career-high 24 points and was 12-of-23 from the field. Khayla Pointer added 26 points and was 8-of-20 from the field, she also added eight assists and nine rebounds. Faustine Aifuwa had a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

The Tigers went on a 19-3 run to close out the game after trailing by 10 points with less than five minutes to play.

Jackson State led by 10 points at 74-64 with 4:54 left to play, but LSU went on a 7-0 run and cut the lead down to one to 74-73 with 2:59 left to go.

Khayla Pointer gave the Tigers the lead on a pair of three throws at 75-74 capping an 11-0 run.

LSU led by 13 points going into halftime at 41-28 and led as many as 17 points at 47-30 with 8:44 left to play in the third quarter.

Jackson State was led by Miya Crump with 21 points and she was also 4-of-6 from behind the arc. Ameshya Williams-Holliday added 15 points and 12 rebounds.

The Tigers will play Ohio State on Monday, March 21 at the PMAC.

