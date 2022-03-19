Cherry, Pointer lead LSU past No. 14 seed Jackson State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 3 seed LSU Tigers held on to beat No. 14 seed Jackson State 83-77 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU was led by Jailin Cherry who had a career-high 24 points and was 12-of-23 from the field. Khayla Pointer added 26 points and was 8-of-20 from the field, she also added eight assists and nine rebounds. Faustine Aifuwa had a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

The Tigers went on a 19-3 run to close out the game after trailing by 10 points with less than five minutes to play.

Jackson State led by 10 points at 74-64 with 4:54 left to play, but LSU went on a 7-0 run and cut the lead down to one to 74-73 with 2:59 left to go.

Khayla Pointer gave the Tigers the lead on a pair of three throws at 75-74 capping an 11-0 run.

LSU led by 13 points going into halftime at 41-28 and led as many as 17 points at 47-30 with 8:44 left to play in the third quarter.

Jackson State was led by Miya Crump with 21 points and she was also 4-of-6 from behind the arc. Ameshya Williams-Holliday added 15 points and 12 rebounds.

The Tigers will play Ohio State on Monday, March 21 at the PMAC.

