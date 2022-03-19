St. Jude Dream Home
CASA supporters raise nearly $89k for the coastal charity

CASA programs in Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties received a big donation Friday, thanks to help from long-time supporters Thomas and Amy Genin.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - CASA programs in Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties received a big donation Friday, thanks to help from long-time supporters Thomas and Amy Genin.

The Genins presented matching donation checks to the CASA programs totaling $15,000.

CASA’s December “matching challenge” campaign raised nearly $89,000 total thanks contributions from the Genins and their businesses - The Blind Tiger and Marina Cantina - as well as other coast donors.

“For me personally, and my wife, CASA does so much,” Thomas Genin said. “They’re understaffed. The volunteers kill themselves. There’s a lot of kids here on the Coast, in the three coastal counties, that CASA really supports and oversees in their difficult times.”

“All of our programs struggle to get the money that we need to keep our doors open. And in a pandemic world, this is the difference between some of these programs remaining open or not,” said Cynthia Chauvin, Executive Director of CASA of Hancock County.

As part of the presentation, there was a drawing for a $500 gift certificate for anyone donating $500 or more. The winning donor was The Doyle Family Foundation.

Genin will also be giving $50 restaurant gift certificates to everyone who donated during the campaign. He said he wants to see the campaign break six figures this December.

