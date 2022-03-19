St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Body of unknown male pulled from Mississippi River near downtown New Orleans

The body of an unknown male was pulled out of the Mississippi River near downtown New Orleans,...
The body of an unknown male was pulled out of the Mississippi River near downtown New Orleans, after it was spotted floating in the water Friday evening (March 18).(MGN)
By Ken Daley
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Authorities are working to identify an unknown male whose dead body was spotted floating in the Mississippi River near downtown New Orleans early Friday evening (March 18).

New Orleans police provided no description other than the gender of the dead person, who was spotted by a “bystander” around 6:09 p.m., according to an initial report.

The body was recovered and brought to shore near the foot of Canal Street, where the person was pronounced dead by New Orleans EMS personnel.

Police gave no indication whether the body had sustained any traumatic injury. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office following an autopsy.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol, it happened near mile marker eight...
Both westbound lanes blocked on I-10 after crash near Louisiana state line
Announced in 2019, the KISS-themed casino Rock and Brews is slated to include a 3,000 seat...
Plans for KISS-themed Rock and Brews casino in Biloxi moving forward
Doctor discusses potential health hazards of permanent daylight saving time
Doctor discusses potential health hazards of permanent daylight saving time
Brian Edward Davis, 49, is charged with felony child abuse/abandonment of a child younger than 6.
Investigators say child found in PRC field was abandoned by father
Police are investigating after a woman was hit by multiple vehicles early Friday morning on...
Police: 55-year-old woman dies after being hit by multiple vehicles

Latest News

Mississippi Speaker of the House Philip Gunn joins us to talk about two of the hottest issues...
Mississippi Speaker of the House Philip Gunn talks teacher pay, tax cuts
It's costing us all more to live. Gas and grocery prices are up, and interest rates are...
Personal Finance Expert Bill Dendy talks about the impact of inflation
Big plans are in the works for the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Roughly seven acres of vacant...
Matt McDonnell updates big changes at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum
A night of fun in Biloxi turned dangerous early Sunday morning on Howard Avenue. That's where...
Two people injured after shots fired near Biloxi bar overnight
Daphney Jackson, 24, was booked with manslaughter and other counts after allegedly firing the...
Woman arrested after man killed by stray bullet on Bourbon Street, NOPD says