Beauvoir hosts Buggin’ the Beach Volkswagen car show

Drivers from Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Oklahoma and more came together to showcase vintage-to-modern Volkswagen vehicles of all shapes and sizes.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Buggin’ the Beach hit Beauvoir Saturday for its 27th annual Volkswagen Car Show.

Drivers from Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Oklahoma and more came together in Biloxi to showcase their vintage-to-modern Volkswagen vehicles of all shapes and sizes.

The event was jam-packed with vendors selling food and merchandise, face painting and more.

The top-10 rated vehicles received trophies at the end of the show.

More than 100 cars pre-registered with the Mississippi Gulf Coast Volkswagen Club.

“The Volkswagens have been around a long time, and it’s nice to see, when you’ve got a lot of new modern cars and everything, it’s nice to see that you still have a big, large turnout of people that are still interested in the Volkswagens and everything,” President Cathy Thompson told WLOX.

According to Thompson, proceeds collected through the vendors and live auction will fund the VW Club’s partner charities like the Veteran’s Association, Gulf Coast food banks, scholarships and more.

