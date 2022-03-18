What should Long Beach do with its mold covered fire station?

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - What to do with Fire Station 3? That’s the question Long Beach city leaders have been trying to answer since an excessive mold problem was discovered about a month ago.

“I need a safe place for my firemen to be and it’s just progressively gotten worse,” said Chief Griff Skellie.

The chief believes the issue dates back to 2005.

“FEMA came in and put a building around a building after Hurricane Katrina, and it didn’t have any ventilation to it.”

Fast forward 17 years, and the mold problem has grown. It mainly sits inside the walls, attic, and other parts in the building.

“They found the mold while cleaning the cabinets and it’s down into the cabinets now,” said Skellie.

As soon as the tests verified what they were dealing with, Chief Skellie transferred his Station 3 firefighters to the Central Fire Station. The stations are about three miles, or nine minutes from each other. The state rating bureau allowed the move because the three Station 3 firefighters are continuing to cover their current jurisdiction.

Fortunately, Chief Skellie says the extra distance hasn’t affected the response time for residents in the jurisdiction.

“We don’t have any trouble. We haven’t run into any problems. We’re still providing coverage.”

But he’s hopeful the city will make a final decision before it becomes an issue.

“We’ll always provide the coverage that’s necessary for the citizens,” said Skellie. “They depend on us to do the job and we’ll always be here to do it.”

Fire Station 3 will be up for discussion at next week’s special Board of Aldermen meeting.

