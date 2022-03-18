St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

What should Long Beach do with its mold covered fire station?

That’s the question Long Beach city leaders have been trying to answer since an excessive mold problem was discovered about a month ago.
By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - What to do with Fire Station 3? That’s the question Long Beach city leaders have been trying to answer since an excessive mold problem was discovered about a month ago.

“I need a safe place for my firemen to be and it’s just progressively gotten worse,” said Chief Griff Skellie.

The chief believes the issue dates back to 2005.

“FEMA came in and put a building around a building after Hurricane Katrina, and it didn’t have any ventilation to it.”

Fast forward 17 years, and the mold problem has grown. It mainly sits inside the walls, attic, and other parts in the building.

“They found the mold while cleaning the cabinets and it’s down into the cabinets now,” said Skellie.

As soon as the tests verified what they were dealing with, Chief Skellie transferred his Station 3 firefighters to the Central Fire Station. The stations are about three miles, or nine minutes from each other. The state rating bureau allowed the move because the three Station 3 firefighters are continuing to cover their current jurisdiction.

Fortunately, Chief Skellie says the extra distance hasn’t affected the response time for residents in the jurisdiction.

“We don’t have any trouble. We haven’t run into any problems. We’re still providing coverage.”

But he’s hopeful the city will make a final decision before it becomes an issue.

“We’ll always provide the coverage that’s necessary for the citizens,” said Skellie. “They depend on us to do the job and we’ll always be here to do it.”

Fire Station 3 will be up for discussion at next week’s special Board of Aldermen meeting.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal authorities arrested 71-year-old Warren Luther Alexander Tuesday at his Diamondhead...
Diamondhead man arrested in connection to North Carolina cold case
Sunset on Lake Caroline
Here’s what permanent Daylight Saving Time would mean for Mississippi sunrises, sunsets
Doctor: ‘Stealth Omicron’ could impact Mississippi in two weeks
Doctor: ‘Stealth Omicron’ could impact Mississippi in two weeks
Mississippi’s first-of-its-kind Chick-fil-A opens in Ridgeland, why it’s rare
A Moss Point police officer was fired from his position Tuesday night, according to Mayor Billy...
UPDATE: Moss Point police officer fired following internal investigation

Latest News

Some kids received a special surprise Thursday as they gear up for the Harrison County...
Kids with special needs get shopping spree ahead of fishing rodeo
A week ago, they were living in horrific conditions inside a Pass Christian home. Now, the...
First group of dogs seized from Pass Christian home now available for adoption
The Pascagoula-Gautier School District was just named a “District of Innovation” for its...
Pascagoula-Gautier School District named a “District of Innovation”
The family of Mark M. Seymour Sr. celebrate the renaming of Old Fort Bayou Bridge in his honor...
Old Fort Bayou Bridge renamed in honor of Mark M. Seymour Sr.