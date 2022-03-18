Police: 55-year-old woman dies after being hit by multiple vehicles

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are investigating after a woman was hit by multiple vehicles early Friday morning on Highway 90 in Pascagoula.

According to police, 55-year-old Francis Cook was struck at 6:20am. It happened on Highway 90 in the westbound lane, just west of the 14th Street overpass.

A post from police says the victim was struck by multiple vehicles. Some of vehicles stopped, said police, but authorities are still asking anyone with information that can help identify any other vehicles to come forward.

“If YOU were involved in this incident, we ask that you please come forward with information by contacting us at 228-762-2211,” states the department’s Facebook post.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.