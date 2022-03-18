Pascagoula-Gautier School District named a “District of Innovation”

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - “There are a lot of different opportunities for our children here,” said Pascagoula-Gautier School District Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich. “We try to have the most diverse offerings for career pathways.”

The Pascagoula-Gautier School District was just named a “District of Innovation” for its cutting-edge education methods. According to PGSD, it’s the only Mississippi Gulf Coast school district with the distinction.

“The way the district provides internships and provides work-based learning to students, it’s also providing them great knowledge to have throughout all aspects of life,” said senior student Markel Williams.

Partnerships with companies like Ingalls, McDonald’s, and Singing River Federal Credit Union give students on-the-job experience before they graduate. Some even get paid.

“Right now we have roughly 130 students doing some form of work-based learning,” said CTE Director Derek Read. “We have a CNA program right now with our two-year nursing students. And they graduate with a nursing degree, get hired by Singing River Health System as a CNA when they turn 18, making around $33,000-$34,000 a year.”

Erika Reynolds is the teacher academy instructor at the College & Career Technical Institute.

“Back in September, we were able to pull together all the former teacher academy students who are currently working in our district,” she said. “We had upwards of 35 students who are either employed as a teacher assistant, working as an intern, or actually employed as a full-time teacher.”

Reynolds said her former students going into teaching also helps reduce Mississippi’s growing teacher shortage crisis.

“It’s good to see whenever you have a plan, a strategic plan, and it’s implemented properly. The sky is the limit for our students here, and we’re able to do some wonderful things for our children,” Rodolfich said. “The focus for everything we do is to try to improve the quality of life for our children in the Pascagoula-Gautier School District.”

Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich said the district also formed the first drone program in the state. Students can now earn FAA certification.

