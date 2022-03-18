Ole Miss women’s basketball ‘excited’ for first NCAA tournament since 2007

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday will be the first time Ole Miss takes the court in the women’s NCAA Tournament since 2007, when it went all the way to the Elite Eight.

The Rebels finished 11th in the SEC a year ago but ran all the way to the WNIT finals, and rode that wave of momentum into this season, starting 13-1 and finishing the regular season winning five of their last six. This particular team has already exceeded expectations for the season, a season head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin tabbed as “tournament or bust.” But they’re not satisfied with just that. They’re still hungry.

“For us, it’s not going to change, we’re going to pack our defense in our suitcase, we’re going to defend at a high level and we’re going to go to the tournament and act like we belong,” she said. “When you’re the leader of the program, you have to have a vision, you knew what the vision was. I know that it was bold for me to say that it’s NCAA tournament or bust, sometimes I can be an over-believer. This time it came true, so I’m excited about it.”

