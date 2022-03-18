St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Ole Miss women fall in first round of NCAA Tournament

(WTOK Sports)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A resurgent season for the Ole Miss women’s basketball squad is over in the NCAA Tournament.

The Rebels lost their first round matchup with South Dakota, 75-61.

It marked the Rebels’ first tournament appearance since 2007. The team went 23-7 under coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin, who just two years ago had the team at 7-23 with no conference wins.

After a WNIT appearance last year, the Rebs secured a spot in the big dance as a 7 seed.

But South Dakota proved to be too much on Friday afternoon, despite a 23-point performance off the bench for Angel Baker.

The Rebels will hope to build upon a successful season in 2022-23 despite the impending exit of several seniors.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a woman was hit by multiple vehicles early Friday morning on...
Police: 55-year-old woman dies after being hit by multiple vehicles
Federal authorities arrested 71-year-old Warren Luther Alexander Tuesday at his Diamondhead...
Diamondhead man arrested in connection to North Carolina cold case
Brian Edward Davis, 49, is charged with felony child abuse/abandonment of a child younger than 6.
Investigators say child found in PRC field was abandoned by father
Gov. Reeves vetoes first bill of the 2022 legislative session
Drivers are being warned to avoid Highway 11 near River Road in Pearl River County after a semi...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 11 in PRC closed after semi overturns

Latest News

Jackson State confident ahead of matchup with LSU
Jackson State confident ahead of matchup with LSU
JSU's Keshuana Luckett holds up Jackson State's NCAA Tournament bid after the Tigers beat...
Jackson State confident ahead of matchup with LSU
Florida's Zippy Broughton (4) looks for a way past Mississippi's Mimi Reid (2) in the first...
Ole Miss women’s basketball ‘excited’ for first NCAA tournament since 2007
Ole Miss women’s basketball ‘excited’ for first NCAA tournament since 2007
Ole Miss women’s basketball ‘excited’ for first NCAA tournament since 2007