Old Fort Bayou Bridge renamed in honor of Mark M. Seymour Sr.

Seymour, who passed away in 2010, was a native of Biloxi. But as the first city engineer of Ocean Springs, he helped build the bridge that now bears his name.
By Mike Lacy
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Old Fort Bayou Bridge now has a new name honoring the person who helped build it. Thursday, it officially became the Mark M. Seymour Senior Memorial Bridge.

“It’s really great to have something big for him because he deserved it. He was a big personality, an amazing man,” said daughter Patricia Seymour Duhon. “He loved his work and his family. He gave everything to his family, friends and work. So, this is going to be fantastic.”

Seymour, who passed away in 2010, was a native of Biloxi. But as the first city engineer of Ocean Springs, he helped build the bridge that now bears his name. He was also well known for being active in the community.

“He did everything in his power and capacity to make the Gulf Coast a better place to live,” said daughter Karen Seymour. “He would call this ‘God’s country.’ There’s no other place to live but here.”

With resolutions from both the Jackson County Board of Supervisors and Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen, the Mississippi Legislature approved the name change back in July, and it was signed into law by Gov. Tate Reeves.

The ceremony was delayed because of COVID-19 and ongoing repair work to the bridge.

“It’s a huge honor for our family,” said son Mark Seymour. “We think very highly of our father. He had a lot of accomplishments throughout his career. It’s just a great honor to be here today.”

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

