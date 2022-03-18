NFL player Justin Hardee brings joy to Waveland Elementary students

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - There’s nothing like 460 screaming kids to provide a rock-star welcome. That’s what Waveland Elementary School gave to NFL player Justin Hardee on Friday.

“Kids at any age – particularly at this young age – they can’t have too many positive people in their life,” said Bay-Waveland School Superintendent Dr. Sandra Reed. “And so, for him to come here and be willing to serve as a role model for our kids, it’s just another way we can all work together to help our kids flourish.”

Hardee isn’t from the Coast, but his connection to the region began while a player with the New Orleans Saints. And although he is now with the New York Jets, he still has an investment in Hancock County as a franchise owner of Papa John’s pizza in Waveland.

He said there’s a lot to love about the Coast.

“Small town area, family kind of area,” Hardee said. “Big culture. And I feel this area just needs more light to it.”

Hardee said his motivation to be involved in the community comes down to one thing: the kids.

“Just that they are our future – that they are who’s going to control this world. And to listen to adults, and put their pride aside. I feel like pride is a big thing in today’s society. And I just feel like just respect adults – always respect your elders and be able to listen. Not always talking back, but listen. And really just shooting for the stars.”

His example of creating a circle of support by giving to receive was well received.

“The community is a big part of why football teams – or any school, really – does what they do,” said senior Bay High football player Johan Smith. “And it’s all the support behind the community.”

And he likes the pizza part.

“Everybody likes Papa John’s, and what’s better to have an NFL player run it?”

Hardee is working with Waveland Elementary on an incentive program for each class. And he plans to provide pizza as a present for everyone at the school on April 14.

